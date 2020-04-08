Bevis wants to be "voice for the people" in District 4

Brandy Bevis said if elected to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners she wants to be a voice for the community.

Bevis was one of four candidates – along with incumbent Cindy Jones Mills and challengers Ken Anderson and Amy Barfield – to qualify for the District 4 seat. A resident of the Hampton neighborhood in north Forsyth, Bevis said recent zonings in the area have been a concern for her and other neighbors.

“We're under the impression that one thing is happening and another happens, and before you know it, we've got heavy-industrial zoning over there and variances that are being pushed through that are impacting our neighborhood,” Bevis said. “That's one of the reasons that I wanted to run. I wanted to bring transparency back into government. I wanted to be a voice for the people, like myself.”

Bevis said she has other concerns with growth in the northern part of the county and wants “to help preserve a good quality of life” in the county.

“Some of my biggest concerns are the overcrowding of the schools, congested roads, and those two are due to high density here in Forsyth County, the zonings, property taxes that are on the rise and I have concerns about our local government,” she said.

Bevis said this is her first time running for political office but she does have experience helping with other local campaigns.

“I've never run for a political office, but over the years, I have helped with other campaigns here in Forsyth County,” she said. “I have volunteered on their campaigns, my family and I have, even my children have, so we've been in the political scene with helping other elected officials get in, people we believed in and supported, so this isn't new to us.”

Along with being her first campaign, Bevis said running during the COVID-19 outbreak has made the situation even more unique, especially making it difficult for her to connect with voters.

“It's been hard to get out during this time to get out and knock on doors and meet people because to me that was one of the most important things that I could have done, but we started self-quarantining at least three weeks ago or so when schools closed,” she said. “I know it's going to be hard for people to know who I am ... but at this time I just want to continue to do the right thing and make sure that everyone isn't spreading germs and the virus.”

Bevis is a lifelong resident of Georgia, has lived in Forsyth County for about a decade and is married with two daughters, Katlin and Kylee. She has previously worked as lead designer for graphic design and print studio The Electronic Pencil, as a bookkeeper and as office manager for a local sanitation company for the last eight years.

"I've always worked for small business and I am a strong supporter of small business and local business," she said. “Small business usually gets hit the hardest, and unfortunately, there's usually not bailouts for small business, you have to find a way to get through it."

More information about Bevis' campaign is available at BrandyBevisforCommissioner.com.