Political newcomer Debbie Stair hopes to put students first and advocate for local educators as she campaigns for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 seat.
This Board of Education candidate served as a teacher for 30 years. Now, she wants to continue helping students
Latest
-
This Board of Education candidate hopes to be a voice for Democrats, moderates in Forsyth County
-
‘It seems wrong that someone… would run unopposed.’ Why this Democrat is running for County Commission
-
Results are in for the District 4 County Commission race
-
Rep. David Clark wins state House 100 GOP primary