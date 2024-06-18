By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
This Board of Education candidate served as a teacher for 30 years. Now, she wants to continue helping students
06182024DEBBIE STAIR
Debbie Stair, a Democrat, is running against Republican candidate Dorian Usherwood for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 seat in the November election. Photo courtesy of Debbie Stair.
Political newcomer Debbie Stair hopes to put students first and advocate for local educators as she campaigns for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 3 seat.