Dawson County News to host Georgia District 9 candidate forum

Dawson County News will host a candidate forum between Georgia House of Representatives District 9 candidates Will Wade and Steve Leibel live at 3:30 p.m., Friday, July 17 via Zoom. The event, which will also be recorded and posted to dawsonnews.com, is anticipated to last about an hour.

“Following the delayed primary election in June, we at Dawson County News thought it was vital for our readers to have a chance to meet these candidates in a safety-conscious way before the Aug. 11 runoff,” said DCN Editor Alexander Popp.

“Hopefully this forum will help the people of Georgia’s 9th District make an informed decision when heading to the polls next month,” Popp added.

DCN will be accepting questions from the readers prior to the forum.

To RSVP and submit your question, register here. An RSVP prior to the event is suggested, but registration will be open to all throughout the forum’s duration.