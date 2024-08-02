Former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and the head of the Georgia Republican Party butted heads in heated, open letters after Duncan’s recent endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris in this year’s election.
Duncan, GOP Chair trade barbs after the former lieutenant governor endorsed Harris for president
