Freeman chairing law enforcement council for McCormick campaign

Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman will head a new coalition of local law enforcement officials in Georgia’s 7th Congressional District to advise Rich McCormick, the Republican candidate for the seat in November’s election.

“I believe Dr. McCormick is the kind of leader who can bridge gaps, listen more than he speaks yet stay true on his conservative ideal,” Freeman told Forsyth County News in a statement. “I’ll take an American hero as my Congressman any day.”

In a news release announcing the council, McCormick said he opposes any calls to defund the police and the leadership council will advise him on local law enforcement issues.

“Black Lives Matter, but when we say Black Lives Matter, it must mean All Black Lives Matter,” McCormick in the release. “Defunding the police is a dangerous ideology that is responsible for the murder of 8-year-old Secoriea Turner and a dramatic increase in violent crime in our region.”

Along with Freeman, Cumming Police Chief David Marsh and FCSO’s Chief Deputy Grady Sanford and Majs. Tom Patton, Deann Cash and Joe Perkins are also members of the council, along with current and retired officials with the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, the police departments from the cities of Duluth, Loganville and Snellville and the FBI.

“When others run away, we must run towards danger. We need politicians that understand the difficult job of law enforcement and who stand with honorable officers to keep our families safe,” Freeman said in a news release announcing the group. “As a decorated veteran invested in our community, Dr. McCormick will always have our back. And that is why we have his.”

Last month, McCormick beat out six others and avoided a runoff in the Republican primary for the seat currently held by Rep. Rob Woodall, who has held the office since 2011 and is not seeking re-election.

In November, McCormick will face Carolyn Bourdeaux, who also avoided a runoff in a six-candidate race for the Democratic nomination.