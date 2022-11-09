Greg Dolezal wins re-election to state Senate District 27

Incumbent Republican state Sen. Greg Dolezal will continue to represent District 27 and the majority of Forsyth County after defeating Democratic challenger Brent Binion in the 2022 General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Dolezal received 73.88% of the votes (58,041 votes), defeating Binion by approximately 38,000 votes. The district is contains the majority of Forsyth County and does not extend to other counties.

Who he is: Dolezal has been a member of the Georgia State Senate since 2019, representing Forsyth County, and he is seeking his third two-year term.

His reaction: "I am thrilled to have the honor to represent Forsyth County at the Gold Dome for the next two years and look forward to working with the rest of the delegation to ensure Georgia and Forsyth County remain the best place to live, work and play," Dolezal said. "Our work begins today to further develop a world-class education system, lower taxes to encourage economic growth and expand our road infrastructure to get people out of traffic."



On the issues: According to Dolezal's campaign site, he plans to "fight for ... conservative principles" such as opposing tax increases, strengthening economic development in Forsyth County and supporting impact fees to help pay for infrastructure needs.