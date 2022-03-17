Huffine enters race for District 1 BOC seat

Forsyth County resident Tim Huffine has announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
Huffine, who lives in the Young Deer subdivision, recently qualified to run for the District 1 seat, which is currently held by Commissioner Molly Cooper, who did not qualify to seek re-election. He will face fellow Republican Kerry Hill in the May 24 primary for the seat, and, since no Democrats or non-partisan candidates qualified for the seat, the winner will serve as the district’s next commissioner.
“My primary goal in serving on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is to be in a better position to help promote and foster continued enhancement of the many benefits of living in Forsyth County offers its residents and business owners through responsible governance and management of resources,” Huffine said in a campaign announcement.
“I look forward to working with all the commissioners, county staff and residents, asking and answering questions during or outside of business hours. My door will always be open to all taxpayers and business owners full time as we all continue to share in keeping Forsyth beautiful and prosperous.”
Huffine grew up in Dunwoody and attended Crestwood High School and Mercer University, where he earned a degree in business economics before beginning a career as an engineering consultant in the transportation industry.
In his campaign statement, Huffine said keeping the county in good financial status was among his reasons for running for the seat.
“When I see the county compensation budget go from $1.1 million in 2021 to $2.5 million in 2022, a 126% increase, it makes me wonder if taxpayer funds are being managed conscientiously,” he said.
Huffine says that some of his most serious concerns come from the amount of dollars spent defending lawsuits against the board.
“Taxpayer dollars spent defending needless lawsuits is money that I would rather see go towards parks, recreation, schools, senior centers, road improvements and other things that benefit all Forsyth County residents,” he said.
Previously, Huffine was involved with schools in Fulton County when his children attended, and he said he wants to continue the county’s support for the schools if elected.
“Forsyth County Schools have been a terrific learning laboratory and a shining example of how a school system has been managed and operated. Molly [Cooper] and the board have done a commendable job supporting the school system, and it shows. When I am elected to serve as District 1 Commissioner, I will support the efforts of the county commission and school board in every way possible.”
Huffine can be reached at Timothybaldridge4709@icloud.com.