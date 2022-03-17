Huffine enters race for District 1 BOC seat

Forsyth County resident Tim Huffine has announced his candidacy for the District 1 seat on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Huffine, who lives in the Young Deer subdivision, recently qualified to run for the District 1 seat, which is currently held by Commissioner Molly Cooper, who did not qualify to seek re-election. He will face fellow Republican Kerry Hill in the May 24 primary for the seat, and, since no Democrats or non-partisan candidates qualified for the seat, the winner will serve as the district’s next commissioner.

“My primary goal in serving on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is to be in a better position to help promote and foster continued enhancement of the many benefits of living in Forsyth County offers its residents and business owners through responsible governance and management of resources,” Huffine said in a campaign announcement.

“I look forward to working with all the commissioners, county staff and residents, asking and answering questions during or outside of business hours. My door will always be open to all taxpayers and business owners full time as we all continue to share in keeping Forsyth beautiful and prosperous.”