‘It seems wrong that someone… would run unopposed.’ Why this Democrat is running for County Commission Democratic District 5 County Commission candidate Cary Green. Photo courtesy of Cary Green. Political newcomer Cary Green hopes to offer a unique voice on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners following the November election. Latest Results are in for the District 4 County Commission race Rep. David Clark wins state House 100 GOP primary Jones wins Republican Primary for State House District 25 Results are in for District 5 County Commission seat