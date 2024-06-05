By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
‘It seems wrong that someone… would run unopposed.’ Why this Democrat is running for County Commission
06052024CARY GREEN
Democratic District 5 County Commission candidate Cary Green. Photo courtesy of Cary Green.
Political newcomer Cary Green hopes to offer a unique voice on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners following the November election.