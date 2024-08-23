By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
It's election season. Here's how you can learn more about being a poll worker
08232024POLL WORKERS
Graphic for this year’s Poll Worker Preview Sessions, hosted by Forsyth County Voter Registrations and Elections. Image courtesy of Forsyth County.
Forsyth County is hosting a series of events to inform civic-minded residents of how they can help with the upcoming General Election.