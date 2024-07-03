Public comments at a recent Elections Board meeting turned to matters of election integrity following the dismissal of over 700 voter challenges during a special called meeting held the previous week.
Nearly 750 voter challenges thrown out by elections board, but FCN has learned more are on the way
