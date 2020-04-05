This non-profit director wants to bring fiscal management to District 4

The executive director of a local non-profit is hoping north Forsyth voters will choose her as the next Forsyth County Commissioner for District 4.
Amy Barfield, executive director at of Forsyth County Family Haven, was one of four candidates – along with incumbent Cindy Jones Mills and challengers Ken Anderson and Brandy Bevis – to recently qualify for the seat.
“I love my community, and we've lived here for a long time,” Barfield said. “I'm a taxpayer and know what it's like to have to support a family and raise children and know what it's like to run a business, and I look at what we're doing in this county and where our growth has slowed, our services continue to expand and how are we going to pay that bill? And so we're going to do that on the backs of the taxpayers, and we've watched our property taxes go up.”
Barfield said, if elected, she wanted to bring a business outlook to the county and make sure they are using taxpayers' money in the best way.
“I have a track record of doing that in business," Barfield said, "and so I want to make sure that we take a good look at expenses and maximize our overall efficiency to bring a balanced budget, and we're not going to be able to do that through with slowed growth and on the backs of developers through impact fees, so we're going to have to do that with more debt and through taxpayers, and that's not something I want. I want to be able to keep more of my money, and I think most of the people in Forsyth County want to keep their money as well.”
Along with the county's fiscal management, Barfield said she wanted to keep the same quality of life that brought growth to the community “price point the average young and family could afford.”
This is the first time Barfield has run for office, which she said was an opportunity to show her kids to stand up for what they believe in and take bold steps.
“I expect that from them every day, so this is a great opportunity to show them that their mother can do that as well,” Barfield said. “They watch me work hard every day for the people at Family Haven, and they've watched me work from the time they were little, whether it be for the kids at school or the children in the ministry at Midway United Methodist Church, they've watched me work hard and this is another example I can set for them.”
Barfield and her family have lived in the county for 20 years, and before taking over as executive director of Family Haven, a local nonprofit that provides temporary shelter, individual crisis support and referral services for victims of domestic violence, she served as the organization's outreach manager.
Prior to Family Haven, Barfield ran youth ministry after-school and summer programs at Midway UMC for 13 years, worked with special needs students at Forsyth County schools as a special education interrelated parent and as health and safety coordinator for American Red Cross of East Georgia in Athens.
Barfield is a graduate of Georgia College in Milledgeville.
More information about Barfield's campaign is available at ElectAmyBarfield.com.