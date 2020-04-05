This non-profit director wants to bring fiscal management to District 4

The executive director of a local non-profit is hoping north Forsyth voters will choose her as the next Forsyth County Commissioner for District 4.

Amy Barfield, executive director at of Forsyth County Family Haven, was one of four candidates – along with incumbent Cindy Jones Mills and challengers Ken Anderson and Brandy Bevis – to recently qualify for the seat.

“I love my community, and we've lived here for a long time,” Barfield said. “I'm a taxpayer and know what it's like to have to support a family and raise children and know what it's like to run a business, and I look at what we're doing in this county and where our growth has slowed, our services continue to expand and how are we going to pay that bill? And so we're going to do that on the backs of the taxpayers, and we've watched our property taxes go up.”