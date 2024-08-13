By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Poultry icon Abit Massey’s legacy may live on through this latest honor
06172025MASSEY OBIT
Abit Massey laughs as a bust statue of him is revealed during an Abit Massey Day celebration in October 2016 at Peach State Bank & Trust. On Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, Massey was inducted in to the Poultry Hall of Fame. Massey died Friday, June 14, 2024. He was 96. - photo by File photo/For the Forsyth County News
Late Gainesville poultry icon Abit Massey’s legacy may live on through the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Poultry Research Center in Athens being renamed after him.