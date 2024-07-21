By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
President Joe Biden ends his 2024 bid, endorses Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Joe Biden. -Shutterstock image
President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday, ending his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.