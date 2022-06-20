State House District 24 candidates hold debate after heated campaign season

The race for the District 24 state House seat has been heated over the last few months, but the candidates recently had a chance to talk face-to-face.



On Wednesday, June 15, the Forsyth County Young Republicans and the Forsyth County Republican Party hosted a debate between incumbent Rep. Sheri Gilligan and challenger Carter Barrett, where the candidates answered pre-submitted and audience questions.

Gilligan, who earned about 49.7% of the total votes, and Barrett, who received about 42% of the total, were the top vote-getters in a three-candidate primary in May that also included candidate Ed Solly.

The candidates will face off in a runoff on Tuesday, June 21, and the winner will face Democrat Sydney Walker in November.





Pushing back

The race for District 24 has been especially heated, and during the forum, both candidates pushed back against what they said were falsehoods about them and their campaigns.

Gilligan, a retired intelligence analyst who was first elected to the seat in 2015, said there had been several untrue statements spread about her during the campaign, including that she was supportive of veterans due to her not voting on House Bill 1064, a military retirement tax exemption bill.

“One of the lies is that I don’t support veterans,” Gilligan said. “I’m a veteran, my husband is a veteran, my stepfather is a veteran, stepchildren are veterans, one is currently actively serving and one is an active Air Force pilot, and, somehow, I don’t support veterans because I supposedly walked on a bill.

“Well House Bill 1064 would give me a direct personal benefit, so ethically, I was not eligible to vote for that.”

Barrett, a local banker, said he has also faced accusations that he is in favor of high-density developments, which he denied.

“Y’all probably may not realize that I’m not actually the king of high-density development,” Barrett said. “I’ve never developed a neighborhood in my entire life. I’ve never financed a neighborhood in my entire life. I’ve been a banker for 35 years, and have never financed a development.”







