Tom Cleveland cruises to fifth term on Forsyth County Board of Education

Forsyth County Board of Education member Tom Cleveland was well on his way to defeating challenger Barry Herrin in the June 9 primary for the Republican nomination for his seat representing District 3.

With 100% of in-person ballots tallied, Cleveland had 79.98% of the vote (1,910), well ahead of Herrin’s 20.02% (478), although election officials are still counting a record-number of absentee ballots, which could take days, they said.

Who he is: A tech consultant, Cleveland is a member of several community groups and organizations and has served on the Forsyth County Board of Education for 16 years.

How he reacted: Cleveland could not be reached for comment early Wednesday.

On the issues: Cleveland campaigned on continuing the school district’s work addressing students’ social-emotional needs, ensuring students are prepared to “be a part of the future workforce” and emphasizing engaging instruction in the classroom.

What’s next: With no Democratic challenger, Cleveland will begin his next term in January.