Donald Trump is set to surrender Thursday to authorities in Georgia on charges that he schemed to overturn the 2020 election in that state, a booking process expected to yield a historic first: a mug shot of a former American president.
What local legislators have to say as Trump surrenders in Atlanta on charges he sought to overturn his election loss
