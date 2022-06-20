What you need to know for June 21 runoff election

After a week of early voting, Election Day for the General Primary Runoff is almost here.
Election Day for the runoff is on Tuesday, June 21 and will be a chance for Republican and Democratic voters to choose candidates for races that were not decided in the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.
Here’s what voters should know heading into Tuesday:
Who is on the ballot?
Both Republicans and Democratic voters will have a chance to vote in the runoffs. Runoffs are held for races where no candidate received at least 50% of all votes plus one vote.
In Forsyth, three Republican races are headed to a runoff:
• U.S. House District 6 between Rich McCormick and Jake Evans. The winner will face Democrat Bob Christian.
• State House District 24 between incumbent Rep. Sheri Gilligan and Carter Barrett. The winner will face Democrat Sydney Walker.
• State House District 28 between Brent Cox and Julie Tressler. The winner will face Democrat Claudia Wood.
Local Democrats will also have several statewide races on the runoff ballot:
• Lieutenant governor between Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall. The winner will face Republican Burt Jones.
• Secretary of State between Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen. The winner will face Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger.
• Commissioner of Insurance between Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson. The winner will face Republican incumbent John King.
• Commissioner of Labor between William “Will” Boddie, Jr. and Nicole Horn. The winner will face Republican Bruce Thompson.
Who can vote in the primary?
Since the ballots have either Congressional or statewide races, all registered voters in Forsyth will be eligible to cast ballots on Tuesday, though there are some restrictions.
Voters who cast Republican or Democratic ballots during the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election can only vote for that party’s candidates in the runoff. Those who did not vote in the primary or voted non-partisan can choose runoff ballots for either party.
When and where do I vote?
The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections voted earlier this year to add new polling places, for a total of 28, meaning many voters in the county will vote at new locations on Election Day.
More in-depth information on those changes, sample ballots and more can be found at the Forsyth County Department of Voter Registrations and Elections website, and voters can find their districts, polling places and other voting information at mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and anyone in line when polls close will e able to vote.
In-person voters will be asked to provide one of the six acceptable forms of photo identification: Georgia driver’s license (valid or expired), valid ID card by any state or U.S. with photo, valid U.S. passport, valid government employee photo ID, valid U.S. military ID card with photo or valid tribal ID card with photo.
What’s next?
Once the primaries are decided, voters will next head to the polls for the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. Advance voting for that race will begin on Monday, Oct. 17, and voter registration for the November election will be open until Tuesday, Oct. 11.