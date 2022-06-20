What you need to know for June 21 runoff election

After a week of early voting, Election Day for the General Primary Runoff is almost here.



Election Day for the runoff is on Tuesday, June 21 and will be a chance for Republican and Democratic voters to choose candidates for races that were not decided in the May 24 General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election.

Here’s what voters should know heading into Tuesday:





Who is on the ballot?

Both Republicans and Democratic voters will have a chance to vote in the runoffs. Runoffs are held for races where no candidate received at least 50% of all votes plus one vote.





In Forsyth, three Republican races are headed to a runoff:

• U.S. House District 6 between Rich McCormick and Jake Evans. The winner will face Democrat Bob Christian.

• State House District 24 between incumbent Rep. Sheri Gilligan and Carter Barrett. The winner will face Democrat Sydney Walker.

• State House District 28 between Brent Cox and Julie Tressler. The winner will face Democrat Claudia Wood.





Local Democrats will also have several statewide races on the runoff ballot:

• Lieutenant governor between Charlie Bailey and Kwanza Hall. The winner will face Republican Burt Jones.

• Secretary of State between Dee Dawkins-Haigler and Bee Nguyen. The winner will face Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger.

• Commissioner of Insurance between Raphael Baker and Janice Laws Robinson. The winner will face Republican incumbent John King.

• Commissioner of Labor between William “Will” Boddie, Jr. and Nicole Horn. The winner will face Republican Bruce Thompson.







