When and where the Trump Bus is making a stop in Forsyth County
07292024TRUMP BUS
The Trump Bus is stopping at Freedom Mill this Sunday, Aug. 4. Image courtesy of the Forsyth County GOP.
The Red Nation Rising Trump Bus is coming to Forsyth County this weekend, during its 2024 campaign tour.