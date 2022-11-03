Who’s running for U.S. House 6th District? Get to know these two candidates

Q: If elected, what are your legislative priorities for next year’s session?

McCormick: “My top priority is to have an office – in Washington, D.C. and in the 6th District - that’s responsive to those we serve. Whether it’s helping Georgians navigate bureaucratic red tape or providing answers about newly passed legislation, constituent services will always come first.

“In Washington, we must tackle inflation, high energy prices and economic instability immediately by getting government out of the way. I will champion policies that lower taxes on hardworking Americans and reduce regulations on local businesses. I’ll work with my colleagues to help America achieve energy independence so we can reduce the pain at the pump and end our reliance on foreign oil.

Christian: “I have three main goals in my first term in Congress: I will work to reinstate a woman’s right to self-autonomy and personal choice. The ability to make one’s own decisions is the very essence of freedom, and we must protect that right for all; I will support passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act in order to safeguard our democratic process. We are facing unprecedented challenges to our democracy, and if we don’t ensure that every American citizen has the right to easily vote we run the risk of losing the very essence of our nation; and I will introduce legislation that brings our immigration laws in line with the challenges of the 21st century. Our current laws have not been updated in nearly half a century. Very obviously our world has drastically changed in the last 42 years, and it is necessary to put forth policy that reflects our new, modern world.”

Q: Following recent redistricting, Forsyth and Dawson counties will now be part of Georgia’s 6th Congressional district. What do you think the benefit is for residents?

McCormick: “If elected, Forsyth and Dawson residents will have a representative in Congress who shares their conservative values and vision for America’s future. By championing policies that reduce the size and scope of the federal government, local communities will be empowered to determine their own destiny.”

Christian: “The new 6th District also includes the eastern portion of Cherokee County, the northwest corner of Gwinnett County, east Cobb County and north Fulton County to include Milton, Alpharetta, Roswell and Sandy Springs. It is important to recognize this region is one of the fastest-growing areas in both the state of Georgia and the United States as a whole. The primary benefit of the new map to the residents of the district is that it allows for their representative to work with state and local leaders to ensure that all federal funding to help properly prepare for, build to, and sustain that growth is readily available for use in the district. Those investments in infrastructure, to include digital infrastructure, access to healthcare and our transportation networks will be critical to maintaining our reputation of being one of the best places to raise a family and run a business.”

Q: Inflation and other issues have made the economy a focus during this campaign cycle. What economic policies would you support if elected?

McCormick: “If elected, I will work with my colleagues to spur economic growth and prosperity by slashing reckless spending, repealing job-killing regulations and ending unconstitutional government overreach. The federal government cannot fix the problems that it created but the people can.”

Christian: “I live, work, shop and eat in the 6th District. I have had conversations with folks in grocery stores, at county fairs and on front porches about the impact of inflation in our daily lives. Things are tight, no doubt and families are struggling. However, we must acknowledge that this inflationary cycle is the result of unprecedented global events. Inflation has spiked around the world as a result of the global pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the greed of international corporations. Further, we must acknowledge that there are no immediate solutions to this issue. My goals in the upcoming session include proposing legislation that will reduce supply chain costs by investing directly in our local farmers to ensure that what we grow locally is used locally; legislation that will address the price-gouging imposed by multinational corporations; and legislation that will reduce our dependence on foreign energy sources.”