Why Gov. Kemp came to support these Forsyth County lawmakers
Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp were in Forsyth County on Wednesday, Nov. 15 to support the re-election campaigns for state Reps. Lauren McDonald and Rick Jasperse. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
Though there are a few weeks left in 2023, Gov. Brian Kemp and other politicians were focused on the 2024 election at a Forsyth County event this week.