2 Forsyth County residents “bitten and scratched” by rabid fox
FCN_Warden_4_060618_web.jpg
Shane Brown, a game warden with the Georgia Department of Natural Resource’s law enforcement division, drives Monday, June 4, 2018. - photo by Ben Hendren
Kelly Whitmire
FCN staff
Updated: March 24, 2020, 9:34 a.m.

Two south Forsyth residents were reportedly “bitten and scratched” by a rabid fox, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

According to DNR officials, the fox was found in the Shiloh Road area and tested positive for rabies. The two Forsyth residents, who were attacked by the fox on Monday, March 16, are receiving post-exposure treatment.

Officials said the rabies virus exists in the county and can be transmitted to pets or people.

“Rabies in humans is essentially 100% fatal if not treated within a certain time prior to the onset of symptoms,” the release said. “If you know of any person or domestic animal that had any contact with the fox or had the potential to have contact with it, please call Todd Driver at the Forsyth County Environmental Health Office immediately at (770) 781-6909. “

Animals suspected of having rabies should be avoided.

Per the release, symptoms of rabies in domestic animals include:

  • Animal stops eating or drinking

  • Animal becomes unusually vicious towards owners or others

  • Animal walks with a sluggish gait or even sideways

  • Animal constantly slobbers from the mouth

  • Animal displays strange or unexplainable behavior