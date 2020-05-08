3 from Tucker hospitalized after wreck on Hopewell Road

Three Tucker residents are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday in North Forsyth, according to authorities.

Around 11 a.m., public safety agencies responded to a report of a wreck at the intersection of Hopewell and Church roads, according to Stacie Miller, spokeswoman with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said that the driver of a 2007 Toyota Corolla turned from Church Road onto southbound Hopewell Road and collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Hopewell Road.

The driver of the Toyota, and two other occupants inside, were transported to an area hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was issued a citation for failure to yield.