4 things the DNR want visitors of Lake Lanier to know before hitting the water

As folks begin to head to Lake Lanier to celebrate the Fourth of July, Cpl. Dan Schay with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources said he is ready to keep visitors and dwellers alike safe.

To spread the message about safety, Forsyth County News tagged along with DNR officials as they patrolled Lake Lanier on Thursday, June 30, as part of Operation Dry Water.

Here are some tips DNR officials want you to know before hopping in a boat or revving up a Jet Ski this weekend.







Appoint a designated driver

Heavy boat traffic is expected on Lake Lanier this weekend and that means more law enforcement.

Schay, who has been with the DNR for 15 years, said he estimates about 10 “or more” arrests before the weekend’s over.

Having a designated driver is important when consuming alcohol on the lake, he said.

Since Jan. 1, officials have issued 47 BUIs, or Boating Under the Influence citations, on Lake Lanier, which is about 33% of total BUIs across Georgia waterways.

According to the DNR, “people convicted of BUI lose their privilege to operate a boat.”

If convicted, a person is not allowed to operate a boat until completing a Driving Under the Influence Alcohol or Drug Use Risk Reduction Program.

They will also be charged with a misdemeanor which can be punishable with up to a $1,000 fine and possible jail time.

A blood alcohol content of 0.08 or higher will result in a BUI of any person 21 years or older and for those under 21, there is a zero-tolerance policy.

He said it’s not difficult for officials to tell if alcohol is becoming a problem on a boat. Officials may look for “a moving violation, like causing a wake in a ‘no wake zone,’ or towing without an observer” as a sign of impairment.

A boater found over the limit with a child 14 or younger on board could also be convicted of child endangerment.