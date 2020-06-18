60-year-old man's body found floating in Lake Lanier

Hall County authorities are investigating the death of a 60-year-old Gainesville man that a fisherman found floating Tuesday in Lake Lanier.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 2:45 p.m. June 16 to Balus Creek near Whites Mill Road regarding an unresponsive man.

The man, Ben Bidgoly, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Foul play is not suspected, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said.

One of Bidgoly’s family members reported him missing after he had arrived at the hospital.

Booth said Bidgoly lived in the area where he was found, and his boat was found in the same area.

The body has been sent to the medical examiner for an autopsy, and the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the death.

