By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
8-year-old pins down rabid fox outside Gainesville home to protect younger brother
rabid fox in Gainesville
Banner Goss, 8, left, and younger brother John, 3, check plants in their garden along Shady Lane Drive Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Gainesville where they spotted a fox that was rabid underneath a nearby vehicle. - photo by Scott Rogers
On most mornings, 8-year-old Banner Goss and his brother John, 3, spend time playing next door at their grandparents’ home on Shady Lane Drive in Gainesville.