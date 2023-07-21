‘Being the police chief of my hometown is a dream come true,’ P.J. Girvan sworn in as new Cumming Police chief Cumming Police Chief P.J. Girvan was ceremonially sworn in by Cumming Municipal Court Judge Richard Neville at the Cumming City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, July 18. - photo by Kelly Whitmire City of Cumming officials recently held a public swearing-in ceremony for the city’s new police chief. Latest UPDATE: Trees, powerlines down across Forsyth County after severe thunderstorm Sharon Forks Library reopens after investigation of ‘suspicious activity’ Rabid raccoon captured in Forsyth County Game warden said rabid beaver at Lake Lanier was 'the biggest ... he’s ever seen'