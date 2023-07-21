BREAKING
Repair crews continue to work after ‘epic’ thunderstorm hits Forsyth County
Crews are continuing to respond to damages caused by a severe thunderstorm that rolled through Forsyth County and other areas of northGeorgia on Thursday.
‘Being the police chief of my hometown is a dream come true,’ P.J. Girvan sworn in as new Cumming Police chief
Cumming Police Chief PJ Girvan
Cumming Police Chief P.J. Girvan was ceremonially sworn in by Cumming Municipal Court Judge Richard Neville at the Cumming City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, July 18. - photo by Kelly Whitmire
City of Cumming officials recently held a public swearing-in ceremony for the city’s new police chief.