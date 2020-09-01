Bicyclist struck and killed by vehicle on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County

A late-night crash involving a bicyclist and vehicle on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County left one dead, according to authorities.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, on Ga. 400 northbound just after the Big Creek Bridge, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Ashton Lindsey, of Cumming, was riding his bike close to the middle of the far right outside lane and was struck from behind by a vehicle that did not see Lindsey "until it was too late."
Lindsey was pronounced dead at the scene.
No charges are pending against the driver of the vehicle, the Sheriff's Office said.