Boil water advisory issued for Pilgrim Mill Road peninsula

A boil water advisory was issued as a precaution for some customers in the Pilgrim Mill Road peninsula area.

On Thursday, Oct. 6, the Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer experienced a water outage/low water pressure issue off Pilgrim Mill Road after a telecommunications contractor struck a water line. Some customers reported low to no water pressure.

While water service was restored to the area, a boil water advisory was placed on the following roads:

Bald Ridge Cir.

Bay Cir.

Bay Ct.

Cherokee Trce.

Clayburn Rd.

Dean Ct.

Driveway (private) off of Pilgrim Mill Road south of Crescent Pointe Dr.

Forest Hills Ct.

Forest Hills Dr.

Fowler Dr.

Fowler Trl.

Kims Point Rd.

Lanier Ln.

Leaning Rock Pl.

Paradise Cottage

Pilgrim Mill Rd, only south of Crescent Pointe Dr.

Pine Cir.

Sunrise Ln.

White Oak Way

Williams Shores Dr.

Young Deer Dr.

Customers should boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food for at least 48 hours or until otherwise notified by Forsyth County. Water should be boiled for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil.

For more information about the advisory, click here.