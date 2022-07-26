Boil water advisory issued for portion of northeastern Forsyth County

The county issued a boil water advisory on Tuesday, July 26, for a portion of northeastern Forsyth County in the area east of Hammonds Crossing.
There was no water main break and water service was restored within about 15 minutes of notification.
According to the county, there was no known contamination, but in an abundance of caution, a boil water advisory is being issued for the area that lost pressure.
Those impacted by the outage should boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.
The water should be boiled for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil.
The advisory is in effect for 48 hours after the water has been restored.
Residents and businesses located on the following roads should follow protocols to boil water until the advisory is canceled:
- Adams Rd
- Autumn Brooke Ct
- Bishops Walk
- Brook Dr
- Browns Bridge Rd
- Burruss Mill Rd
- Chattahoochee Industrial Park
- Chattahoochee Rd
- Cherry Dr
- Chicory Creek Dr
- Dogwood Cir
- Dorothy Dr
- Duckcove Way
- Elrod Cir
- Falling Leaf Ln
- Forest Cir
- Hammond Industrial Dr
- Hickory Dr
- High Gables E
- High Gables W
- Holly Dr
- Holtzclaw Dr
- Holtzclaw Rd
- Hyacinth Way
- Lyles Way
- Maple Ln
- Moon Shadow Trce
- Morning Crest Way
- Night Sky Ln
- Old Bark Way
- Pinewood Ct
- Shady Grove Rd
- Southlake Cir
- Southlake Ct
- Southlake Dr
- Southlake Ln
- Stone Creek Cir
- Sunlight Trl
- Tree Shade Way
- Wallace Dr
If you are in the impacted area and have questions about the boil water advisory, call Forsyth County Water & Sewer at (770) 781-2160.
Information and updates will be posted to the county’s website regarding the cancellation of the advisory.