Boil water advisory issued for portion of northeastern Forsyth County

The county issued a boil water advisory on Tuesday, July 26, for a portion of northeastern Forsyth County in the area east of Hammonds Crossing.

There was no water main break and water service was restored within about 15 minutes of notification.

According to the county, there was no known contamination, but in an abundance of caution, a boil water advisory is being issued for the area that lost pressure.

Those impacted by the outage should boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food.

The water should be boiled for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil.

The advisory is in effect for 48 hours after the water has been restored.



