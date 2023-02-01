BREAKING: Victim found dead after mobile home fire

One victim was found dead after a recent fire in north Forsyth County.

According to Forsyth County Fire Department Div. Chief Jason Shivers, the body of Brittany Best, 36, was found at the scene of a fire in a mobile home on Watson Road on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Shivers said all indications are that Best was alone and firefighters were first notified the home was on fire before a second call said there was a person in the home.