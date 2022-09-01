Bridgetown subdivision parents angry over response to school bus incident

A dozen parents living in the Bridgetowne subdivision recently signed a letter critical of the response of Forsyth County Schools and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office to a parent who boarded a Coal Mountain Elementary School bus and would not leave.



The issues began on Monday, Aug. 15, when a mother reportedly stepped onto a bus in the Bridgetowne subdivision demanding that her children be let off at a different stop than the one they were assigned to, a violation of Forsyth County Schools policy.

At the time, FCS spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo explained that for safety reasons, the district does not allow students to get off the bus at any stop other than the one assigned for that child. The district also doesn’t allow adults, parents or guardians onto a school bus.

Two transportation staff members from Forsyth County Schools were on the bus and followed district safety measures, according to Caracciolo. When the mother continued to refuse to leave the bus, the staff members contacted the transportation dispatch office over radio.

A transportation supervisor and Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the scene.

“The deputies arrived at the scene and were able to de-escalate the situation,” said Stacie Miller, spokesperson for FCSO. “She was able to get her children off the bus, and the bus was sent to finish the route.” Miller said the parent involved was not arrested after the incident, explaining that “deputies have the discretion on when to make an arrest.”

Miller also later said deputies felt the situation would not reoccur and no report on the incident was taken.

School officials sent an email to parents explaining the delay, which was about 10-15 minutes.

Parents address school board representative

In a letter signed by a dozen Bridgetowne parents sent to District 4 Board of Education member Darla Light, sent on Sunday, Aug. 28, parents laid out their concerns over the incident, saying that students were “traumatized, scared and unsure why they could not leave and unite with their parents.”

The letter also goes into parents’ criticisms of the school system and FCSO’s response to the incident, stating that parents were not informed of what was happening on the bus, other than it was delayed, nor were parents interviewed by law enforcement.

“At no time did any representative from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Schools, FCS Transportation or Coal Mountain Elementary School acknowledge the incident occurred to the parents or public; the only indication something occurred was due to a brief text message stating there was a delay, but without any details,” the letter reads. “Concerned parents did not get responses from officials until close to 48 hours after the incident and were only told it was being ‘handled.’



