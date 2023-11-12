By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Central EMS to continue ambulance service in Forsyth County
11122023CENTRAL EMS
Forsyth County Commissioners recently approved a new five-year contract for emergency services with Central EMS. - photo by FCN file photo
Central EMS will continue to provide ambulance services for Forsyth County after a recent decision by county commissioners.