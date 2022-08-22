County working to repair water main leak on Shady Grove Road; boil water advisory in effect

According to the Forsyth County government, a water main leak along Shady Grove Road has shut off water to customers on the peninsula.
A boil water advisory has been put in place for customers on the following affected roads:
- Shady Grove Rd.
- Mountain View Trl.
- Oak View Dr.
- Pine Ridge Circle
- Indian Knoll Rd.
- Turners Cove Rd.
- Driskell Rd.
- Driskell Circle
- Bragg Rd.
- Nantucket Cove
- Biscayne Dr.
- Lighthouse Pointe
- Collins Point Rd.
- Collins Dr.
- Heard Lan.
- Heard Rd.
- Pine Valley Rd.
- Natures Trl.
- Pine Ct.
- Fields Dr.
- Gentry Way
- Flowery Branch Rd.
- Chelsie Heard Dr.
- Breeze Bay Rd.
- Colony Dr.
- Colony Ct.
- Breeze Overlook
- Journeys Way
- Yacht Club Dr.
- Scenic Dr.
- Pointe Ct.
- Timber Trl.
- Serenity Place
- Lanier Dr.
- Harbour Walk
- Bold Springs Crossing
- Leeward Cove Ct.
- Golden Sands Dr.
- Austin Harbor Dr.
- Austin Mill Dr.
- Leeward Sound
- Bamby Rd.
- Chestnut Hill Rd.
- Chinquapin Ln.
- Mill Cove Rd.
- Overlook Rd.
- Dogwood Trl.
- Williamsberg Rd.
- Shadburn Ferry Rd.
- Kings Point Dr.
Crews are onsite and working to restore water service in this area. Affected customers should boil water before drinking, cooking or preparing baby food until the boil water advisory is lifted. Water should be boiled for at least one full minute after reaching a full boil.
The boil water advisory is in effect unless notified otherwise by Forsyth County.