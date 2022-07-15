Dawsonville man dies in crash along War Hill Park Road

A Dawson County man has died from injuries sustained during a single-vehicle wreck in southern Dawson County last weekend.

Douglas Gifford, 57, of Dawsonville, died in a wreck Saturday, July 9, according to preliminary findings spokesperson Konswello Monroe shared from an ongoing Georgia State Patrol investigation.

GSP troopers from Cumming’s Post 37 investigated a single-vehicle crash in Dawson County on July 9 at 6:36 p.m.

Investigative results indicate that an SUV, in which Gifford was the passenger, was traveling west on War Hill Park Road when the driver failed to maintain the lane while trying to maneuver around a curve on the roadway.

The driver’s vehicle then traveled up an embankment, struck a tree, and overturned, coming to rest in the middle of War Hill Park Road. Both the driver and Gifford were taken to a local hospital. Gifford later succumbed to his injuries, according to the preliminary results.

Gifford’s next of kin has been notified.

GSP’s Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team B (SCRTB) is assisting with the investigation.

The crash report is not currently available, according to GSP.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

This article was originally posted by Dawson County News, a sister publication to Forsyth County News.