The Cumming Police Department is investigating after a woman's body was found in a grocery store parking lot Saturday.

The body was found in a car in front of the Ingles at 436 Canton Road in the city limits. The woman appeared to be in her 70s, according to Chief David Marsh. Investigators believe she died from medical issues and don't suspect foul play at this time.

The body will be taken for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, he said.