DNR: 40-year-old man drowns at residence on Lake Lanier

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are reporting a possible drowning of a 40-year-old man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier.
According to DNR public affairs officer Mark McKinnon at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.
His identification has not been released pending notification of family.
This is the fifth drowning on Lake Lanier since May 29.
These are the drownings reported so far in Lake Lanier in 2022 along with resources on lake safety.
- June 24: A man drowned in Lake Lanier at Vanns Tavern Park in Forsyth County. Read more.
- June 23: A man’s body was recovered from Lake Lanier in the Longwood Park area of Gainesville. Read more.
- June 18: Kaiyan Ding, 29, of Atlanta, jumped off a rented pontoon boat in the area of Holiday Marina. Read more.
- May 29: Jose Camarillo, 19, of Stone Mountain, had been swimming at Margaritaville when he went under and his friends couldn’t find him. Read more.
