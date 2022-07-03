DNR: 40-year-old man drowns at residence on Lake Lanier

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are reporting a possible drowning of a 40-year-old man at a residence in Little River on Lake Lanier.



According to DNR public affairs officer Mark McKinnon at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, the man was pulled out of the water by bystanders and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville where he was pronounced dead.

His identification has not been released pending notification of family.

This is the fifth drowning on Lake Lanier since May 29.



