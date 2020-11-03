DNR urges drivers to watch for deer on roads during fall season

Watch out for deer on and near roads during the fall season. Why during fall? This time of year is peak deer activity season, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

“Motorists should be alert and pay close attention to roadsides as we are nearing the annual peak time of year for deer movement,” said Charlie Killmaster, state deer biologist with DNR’s Wildlife Resources Division. “Keep in mind that deer often travel in groups, so if a deer crosses the road ahead of you there is a good chance that another will follow. In many cases, that second deer is the one hit as the driver assumes the danger has passed and fails to slow down.”

There are two main reasons why drivers may see more deer along roads in the fall:

• Mating season — Deer mating season occurs between October and late December, depending on location. Male deer go into “rut” and begin actively searching for mates. This behavior results in an increase in deer movement, bringing them across roadways.

• Time changes — As we begin to “fall back” for daylight savings time, our days become shorter and nights become longer. Rush hour for most commuters tends to fall during the same hours in which white-tailed deer are most active — dawn and dusk.

Following are some tips and information to help avoid potential collisions:



