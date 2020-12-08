Family displaced after fire early Monday morning

Two members of a south Forsyth County family had to jump out of a second-story window to make it out of a recent house fire that has left the family of four displaced.

According to Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers, the fire was reported at about 1:45 a.m., Monday, Dec. 7 at a home on Mount Laurel Place off of James Burgess Road and was not cleared until 5:30 that morning. The incident remains under investigation.

“It was a windy evening, and the fire spread quickly before we arrived,” Shivers said.

Shivers said the family members, who were asleep when the fire started, were awoken by a smoke detector and by the time they knew what was happening, two of the occupants who were upstairs had already been cut off from the rest house and had to jump out of a second-story window to safety.

The other members of the family were able to escape downstairs with some of their pets.

“They all were transported to the hospital with minor injuries: smoke inhalation and some very minor first- and second-degree burns from thermal exposure,” Shivers said.

Shivers said all four of the individuals in the fire had since been released from the hospital and were staying together in a local hotel.

“Most of the home did collapse in during the suppression efforts, so it’s a total loss,” Shivers said, adding that a pet cat was also lost in the fire.

Shivers said with cold-weather beginning in the area, people should make sure their home has working smoke alarms and that chimneys and fireplaces have been inspected by a certified professional before use.