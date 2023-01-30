Family displaced after north Forsyth fire

A north Forsyth County family has been displaced after a recent house fire, according to Forsyth County Fire Department officials.

FCFD Division Chief Jason Shivers said a family of three was displaced after a fire at their home on Crooked O Trail off Hwy. 53 early on Friday, Jan. 27. The family was at home at the time of the fire but were able to get out, and there were no injuries in the incident.