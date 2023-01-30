Family displaced after north Forsyth fire

A north Forsyth County family has been displaced after a recent house fire, according to Forsyth County Fire Department officials.
FCFD Division Chief Jason Shivers said a family of three was displaced after a fire at their home on Crooked O Trail off Hwy. 53 early on Friday, Jan. 27. The family was at home at the time of the fire but were able to get out, and there were no injuries in the incident.
Shivers said the home was likely a total loss and “had a significant burn time before [the family] noticed the fire and were able to call 911.”
He said firefighters were dispatched to the scene at about 1 a.m. on Friday and cleared the scene at 4:30 a.m.
As of Friday morning, the family was under the care of the American Red Cross, Shivers said.
“I know they’re in good, capable hands with the Red Cross,” Shivers said. “When we can turn a family over to them, it’s always great for the family because it gives them some points of contact and some level of comfort that, obviously, we can’t provide.”
Shivers said the fire remains under investigation, “but nothing seems suspicious at this point.”