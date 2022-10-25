By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Family searching for info on missing Blairsville teen who may be in Forsyth County
Family members are asking for the public’s help to find information on a 16-year-old who has reportedly been missing since early Sunday, Oct. 23.

According to a release from the family, family members are searching for information on the location of Jacqueline “Jackie” Vester, 16, of Blairsville, who was last seen at her home wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Family members said the teen may be in the company of two or three Black males in a small blue car in the Forsyth County area.

Anyone with information can contact the family at 470-521-6430 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 706-439-6066.