Family searching for info on missing Blairsville teen who may be in Forsyth County

Family members are asking for the public’s help to find information on a 16-year-old who has reportedly been missing since early Sunday, Oct. 23.
According to a release from the family, family members are searching for information on the location of Jacqueline “Jackie” Vester, 16, of Blairsville, who was last seen at her home wearing a black hoodie and black pants.
Family members said the teen may be in the company of two or three Black males in a small blue car in the Forsyth County area.
Anyone with information can contact the family at 470-521-6430 or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 706-439-6066.