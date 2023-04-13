Fast and Curious: New warnings about speeding and distracted drivers in Forsyth County

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month which draws attention to the upward trajectory of reckless and distracted driving in Forsyth County.
A comparison of January and February traffic citations from 2022 and 2023 in Forsyth County shows an increase in violations across the board. Speeding, texting while driving, DUI arrests and traffic accidents are all up when compared to the same time frame last year.
Following a stint of triple-digit speeding arrests on GA 400 and multiple pedestrian-related accidents in Cumming Square, Sheriff Ron Freeman announced a new traffic safety initiative in late March.
“It’s become human Frogger out here,” Freeman said in a video released to announce the initiative. “That’s not a good game to be played.”
Protecting pedestrians
The Cumming Police Department has assisted the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office in the recently launched effort.
“We have had multiple accidents and near accidents involving pedestrians hit in the crosswalk this year and last year,” said Cumming Police Chief David Marsh. “I met with the sheriff, mayor, and representatives from the Georgia Department of Transportation to discuss pedestrian safety on our square.
"We discussed different signs and pedestrian walkways that may be options for the future and hope that we can couple some of those changes with increased traffic enforcement to keep the people crossing at the crosswalks safer.”
Dangerously fast
In March of this year, a 17-year-old was arrested for reckless driving after being caught going 124 mph on GA 400. A motorcyclist was arrested for speeding and reckless driving after traveling 131 mph in the same month.
The motorcyclist claimed he was, “trying to beat the rain.”
Distracted drivers
The dangerous speeds of many drivers are compounded by distracted drivers around them. Cell phone usage accounts for approximately 12% of distraction-affected crashes, but cell phones are far from the only distraction that drivers must be wary of.
Georgia Code § 40-6-241 (2020) states, “A driver shall exercise due care in operating a motor vehicle on the highways of this state and shall not engage in any actions which shall distract such driver from the safe operation of such vehicle.”
Distractions can include eating or drinking, adjusting the radio or air conditioner, applying makeup, changing an address in a GPS or talking to passengers.
The Department of Driver Services (DDS) defines distracted driving as, “any activity that could divert a person’s attention away from the primary task of driving.”
DDS encourages passengers to offer assistance in making phone calls and adjusting navigation and climate controls to help drivers stay focused.
Too slow for the fast lane
To mitigate accidents, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has stressed adherence to the so-called “Slowpoke Law” which requires drivers in the left lane to move to the middle or right lane to allow speeding vehicles to pass.
Creating a barrier for aggressive drivers can lead to road rage incidents as well as accidents if the driver becomes impatient and begins to swerve through other lanes of traffic.
“Let’s work together to keep Forsyth County safe,” said Freeman in an announcement video. “If you see one of the deputies with flashing blue lights, it means you didn’t pay attention.”