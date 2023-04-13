Fast and Curious: New warnings about speeding and distracted drivers in Forsyth County

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month which draws attention to the upward trajectory of reckless and distracted driving in Forsyth County.

A comparison of January and February traffic citations from 2022 and 2023 in Forsyth County shows an increase in violations across the board. Speeding, texting while driving, DUI arrests and traffic accidents are all up when compared to the same time frame last year.

Following a stint of triple-digit speeding arrests on GA 400 and multiple pedestrian-related accidents in Cumming Square, Sheriff Ron Freeman announced a new traffic safety initiative in late March.



“It’s become human Frogger out here,” Freeman said in a video released to announce the initiative. “That’s not a good game to be played.”