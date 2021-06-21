FCFD graduates latest class of recruits

Forsyth County, Georgia – In a ceremony held Saturday, June 19, the Forsyth County Fire Department graduated its newest recruit class. Family, friends and Fire Department staff attended the ceremony held at Local Church Forsyth.

During the ceremony, 11 recruits officially became Forsyth County firefighters while one Johns Creek Fire Department recruit also completed training.

“We are pleased to welcome these new members of the Forsyth County Fire Department family,” said Fire Chief Barry Head. “Each graduation ceremony is a wonderful opportunity to spotlight the brave men and women who are entering the profession of serving our communities.”

The recruits completed 18 weeks of intense firefighter training which included instruction on structural fire control, interior search and rescue, flammable and combustible liquids fire control, pressurized container fire control, fire hose testing, truck and engine company operations, hazardous materials awareness and operations, vehicle extrication, public utilities gas/electric safety and terrorism awareness.

