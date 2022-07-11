FCFD responds to two homes struck by lightning over the weekend

The Forsyth County Fire Department responded to two homes struck by lightning over the weekend, officials said.
The first occurred at about 11 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at a single-family home on Jot Em Down Road in North Forsyth. Officials said lightning struck the home, starting a fire that extended across the front porch and into the attic.
“Crews operated in stormy conditions to control the fire and search the structure. The bulk of the fire was confined to the exterior and attic,” FCSO officials said in a statement. “The home suffered significant damage and one pet bird died as a result of the fire. There were no injuries, but the Red Cross was called to provide temporary housing for the occupant.”
Another lightning strike occurred the following morning, Saturday, July 9, at about 7:30 a.m., at a home at Carver Court in West Forsyth. That home sustained minor damage.