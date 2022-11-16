FCSO investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian

Ramirez and his son had just completed a delivery in a box truck 6985 Matt Highway, and he was reportedly helping the vehicle back out at the time of the crash.

“Salvador had stepped into the roadway to help guide the box truck out using a small battery-powered work light,” the release said. “He was dressed in dark clothing and was not sufficiently visible to drivers. A 2001 Ford Ranger was traveling east on Matt Highway, and the driver did not see Salvador in the roadway and ran into him.”

According to the release, the driver stayed at the scene and the crash is under investigation, though charges are not expected.