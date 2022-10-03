FCSO investigating fatal crash on Chattahoochee Road

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Gwinnett County man in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.
According to an FCSO news release, Robert Meyer, 33, of Dacula was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Chattahoochee Road just west of Shady Grove Road on Friday, Sept. 30. Deputies and members of the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to the crash at about 10:20 p.m. on Friday.
According to the release, Meyer, who was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling west on Chattahoochee and “failed to negotiate the curve, and the Silverado left the roadway and struck a power pole.”
Homes in the area reportedly lost power on Friday night due to the crash.
The wreck is under investigation by the FCSO Traffic Specialists Unit, and speed appears to be a factor, per the release.