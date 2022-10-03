FCSO investigating fatal crash on Chattahoochee Road

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a Gwinnett County man in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend.

According to an FCSO news release, Robert Meyer, 33, of Dacula was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Chattahoochee Road just west of Shady Grove Road on Friday, Sept. 30. Deputies and members of the Forsyth County Fire Department responded to the crash at about 10:20 p.m. on Friday.