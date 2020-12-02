FCSO investigating fatal crash on Post Road

A Forsyth County resident was pronounced dead on Wednesday, Dec. 2 after a single-vehicle crash, which remains under investigation, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, Thomas Shriner, 67, of Forsyth County was pronounced dead at the scene after an accident in the area of Post Road and Wills Road on Wednesday morning.

Officers and other emergency personnel found Shriner, who was driving a Ford F-250, unresponsive after his truck crossed traffic in the opposite lane of Post Road and struck a tree.

“Based on witness statements and physical evidence on-scene, it was determined the pick-up truck was traveling southbound on Post Road near 6905 Post Road, when the truck crossed over into northbound traffic and continued off the roadway and struck a tree in the wood line,” the release said. “The driver, 67-year-old Thomas Shriner of Forsyth County, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.”