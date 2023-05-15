By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
FCSO investigating fatal drowning at Dawson County park
Police lights

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal drowning at a Dawson County park.

In a news release, Dawson County government officials said a body was found at War Hill Park on Friday, May 12 and the “case has been confirmed as a drowning and is being handled by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner.”

“We are aware of a deceased individual who was found at War Hill Park on Friday afternoon, May 12th,” officials said in a release sent on Sunday, May 14. “Forsyth County EMS and sheriff’s department responded to the scene and recovered the body. The incident has been confirmed as a drowning by the Forsyth County Coroner.”

The identity of the victim and details of the incident have not been released, the release said. 

This story will be updated. 