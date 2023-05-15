FCSO investigating fatal drowning at Dawson County park

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal drowning at a Dawson County park.

In a news release, Dawson County government officials said a body was found at War Hill Park on Friday, May 12 and the “case has been confirmed as a drowning and is being handled by the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and Coroner.”

“We are aware of a deceased individual who was found at War Hill Park on Friday afternoon, May 12th,” officials said in a release sent on Sunday, May 14. “Forsyth County EMS and sheriff’s department responded to the scene and recovered the body. The incident has been confirmed as a drowning by the Forsyth County Coroner.”