Local authorities are looking for information regarding a local teen who was last seen leaving school on Friday, Oct. 23.

According to a post by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, Christian Vitales, 14, was last seen leaving North Forsyth High School at around 11 a.m. on Friday.

Vitales was wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black jogging pants.

Anyone with information about Vitales' whereabouts should contact FCSO at 770-781-3087 or dehaff@forsythco.com.