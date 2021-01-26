FCSO: Local resident receives ‘American Nazi pamphlets’ in mailbox

According to a post from Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, a resident in a Forsyth County neighborhood received a pamphlet for the American Nazi Party.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from a resident in the Hilltop Subdivision about an American Nazi pamphlet placed in their mailbox. Per the post, around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office received a complaint from a resident in the Hilltop subdivision about the pamphlet being placed in their mailbox.

“Deputies are investigating and attempting to locate the individual who is distributing the pamphlets,” the post said. “We are working with our Federal partners to determine if anything criminal has occurred.”

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 770-781-2222.