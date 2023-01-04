FCSO responds to wreck, flooded roads after heavy rainfall

Update, 5 p.m.: All roads have been reopened.
Update, 1:30 p.m.: FCSO officials said Dahlonega Highway at AC Smith road had reopened after a crash this morning but Nicholson Road at Old Federal Road was closed due to flooding.
A crash in north Forsyth County and several closed roads were reported after recent heavy rainfall.
In statements released the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are responding to a wreck at the intersection of Dahlonega Highway and AC Smith Road and that several other roads have dealt with closures after heavy rainfall hit the area starting on Tuesday, Jan. 3
FCSO officials said the wreck involved a commercial truck and a passenger vehicle and shut down the intersection and the turn lane onto AC Smith Road.
A female involved in the wreck was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, officials said.
The wreck is under investigation.
Drivers are advised to take alternate routes for the area of the crash and the flooded roads.
According to the FCSO, Doc Sam’s Road at Canton Highway and Settingdown Circle at Bottoms Road are closed due to flooding.
Martin Road westbound at Ga. 400, Castleberry Road at Majors Road and Settingdown Road between Ga. 400 and the Hamptonswere also closed due to flooding but have reopened. Bettis Tribble Gap at Spot Road was closed due to a down tree but has also been cleared.
This story will be updated.